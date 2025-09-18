Trending topics:
NFL

Dolphins suffer surprising loss as cornerback is ruled out during game vs Bills

The last thing Miami Dolphins fans want to hear is that one of their defensive players can't return to an important game, like the one against the Buffalo Bills where they're looking for a much-needed victory.

By Richard Tovar

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© Eric Espada/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins finished the first half of their game against the Buffalo Bills tied 14-14. While there were some good passes from Tagovailoa, there was also the unfortunate news that Jason Marshall Jr. will not return to the game to continue trying to contain the rivals.

Following the report from Alain Poupart, the Dolphins will have to play the rest of the game without Marshall Jr. They will also have to face whatever news about the player’s health comes out after the game, something that could be either good or bad.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Rookie Ollie Gordon II scores his first NFL TD: How long did it take compared to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill?
NFL

Rookie Ollie Gordon II scores his first NFL TD: How long did it take compared to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill?

Is Jaylen Waddle playing today for Dolphins vs Bills on TNF in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Jaylen Waddle playing today for Dolphins vs Bills on TNF in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals key factor that sets Bills QB Josh Allen apart
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals key factor that sets Bills QB Josh Allen apart

Roger Federer reveals the exact moment Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner started a new tennis era
Tennis

Roger Federer reveals the exact moment Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner started a new tennis era

Better Collective Logo