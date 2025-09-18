Dolphins suffer surprising loss as cornerback is ruled out during game vs Bills

The Miami Dolphins finished the first half of their game against the Buffalo Bills tied 14-14. While there were some good passes from Tagovailoa, there was also the unfortunate news that Jason Marshall Jr. will not return to the game to continue trying to contain the rivals.
Following the report from Alain Poupart, the Dolphins will have to play the rest of the game without Marshall Jr. They will also have to face whatever news about the player’s health comes out after the game, something that could be either good or bad.
Developing story…
