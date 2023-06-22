Some really bad news have arrived to the Miami Dolphins facilities. According to reports, Tyreek Hill is under investigation for a problem ocurred at Haulover Marina. Why is the receiver being accused?

Tyreek Hill joined the Dolphins last year, and he really proved why he’s an elite wide receiver. In only one season with Miami, the former Kansas City Chiefs player had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even though the Chiefs were able to win last year’s Super Bowl, Hill is not really concerned about it. The receiver has said several times that he’s happy with the Dolphins, and that he is confident that the team will lift a Vince Lombardi trophy soon.

Tyreek Hill faces legal problems: Why is the Dolphins receiver being accused?

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins could lose a huge player for the 2023 NFL campaign. According to police reports, Tyreek Hill is being accused of striking a marina employee at Haulover Marina.

Miami-Dade Police Department is currently conducting an investigation of the alleged incident. According to reports from Ian Margol of Local 10 News, the player was involved in a disagreement with an employee, and then he allegedly striked him.

Following the news of the event, the Miami Dolphins released a statement acknowledging the issue. “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives, and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time,” stated.