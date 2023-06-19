Tyreek Hill truly understands the value of speed. Recently, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver unveiled his all-time top 5 NFL running backs. However, fans are criticizing him for several significant omissions.

The NFL has seen a lot of talent throughout history. In the case of running backs, numerous players have managed to become part of the elite, with amazing plays and milestones that seem unreachable for newcomers.

Of course, everybody has their favorites, but almost everyone agrees when naming their top 5 all-time running backs. However, Tyreek Hill’s list is highly controversial, as he has omitted players who have significantly impacted the league’s history.

Tyreek Hill names his all-time top-5 running backs and forgets about elite players

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL, which has led some fans to believe that he would have excelled as a running back. However, he made the decision to play as a wide receiver, and he has proven to be one of the best at his position.

The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver talked on his own podcast called “It Needed to be Said” about running backs. Hill named the players who he thinks are the best of all-time of this position, forgetting about some remarkable names:

Adrian Peterson Derrick Henry Barry Sanders Gale Sayers Eric Dickerson

Some fans judged Hill’s list, as they think he forgot to name some elite players like Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith or Jim Brown. However, it’s his opinion and everyone must respect that.