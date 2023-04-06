Tyreek Hill has terrible news for the Miami Dolphins. Read here to check out the details of a possible NFL retirement.

The Miami Dolphins had a 2022 season which was a roller-coaster. They clinched a playoff berth in the AFC with a last minute 11-6 win against the New York Jets in Week 18. Then, in the Wild Card round, Mike McDaniel and his team almost eliminated the Bills at Buffalo playing with their third string quarterback: Skylar Thompson.

However, if the Dolphins want to make a Super Bowl run in the next few years, almost everything depends on Tua Tagovailoa and his long-term health. Owner Stephen Ross has put a star caliber roster around him with names such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey.

So, the Miami Dolphins are trying to become a contender in a very crowded AFC with powerhouses such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Now, one of their best players, Tyreek Hill, has unexpectedly announced he could be out of the team.

Tyreek Hill could leave the Miami Dolphins

During an interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB, Tyreek Hill confirmed he won't play long for the Miami Dolphins. In fact, the star wide receiver admitted retirement is just around the corner for him. Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract.

"I'm going for ten (seasons), man. I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

After his career in the NFL, Tyreek Hill has huge plans as a entrepreneur. "I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."