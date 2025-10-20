Dre Greenlaw suspension: How much money will the Broncos LB miss out on for inactivity vs Cowboys?

The Denver Broncos didn’t get to enjoy linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the lineup for more than one game before having to do without him again. Following the team’s 33-32 victory over the New York Giants, Greenlaw let his emotions get the best of him—and the NFL acted in response.

As the Broncos gear up to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, Sean Payton will be without Greenlaw on the defensive side of the ball. As for Greenlaw, he won’t just miss out on his second appearance for the organization in the Mile High City, but he will wave a sizable game check goodbye, too.

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos during the offseason, but has only appeared in one game so far this season. Thus, Greenlaw hasn’t been making the most of the Per Game Active Bonus on his deal.

According to Spotrac, Greenlaw makes $90,000 for every game he suits up for Denver. As he will miss the game with Dallas, Greenlaw will miss out on his seventh active bonus of the campaign. Had he played for the Broncos on each of the 17 NFL regular season games, Greenlaw would’ve earned an extra $1.53M.

Other bonuses

It’s often said availability is the best ability in the NFL. For Greenlaw, that has proven to be his Achilles’ heel—and his Achilles his kryptonite for that matter. The 28-year-old linebacker carries a lengthy history of setbacks, including an infamous Achilles tear during Super Bowl LVIII. Greenlaw missed the remainder of the game and most of the 2024 NFL season after suffering the freak injury while running onto the field from the sideline.

With his one-game suspension, Greenlaw could also be affected on other potential bonus payments for production. The Broncos knew the linebacker would be a work in progress coming into the 2025 NFL season.

Therefore, Spotrac’s data hints Denver played its cards cautiously with Greenlaw. For example, the deal only includes a playing time escalator and sack/interception bonuses for the 2026 NFL campaign. Knowing Greenlaw could be out for several weeks to start the 2025 season, Payton and the Broncos placed their chips a bit further down the road.

Need to see more

So far, Greenlaw’s stint in the Queen City of the Plains has been quiet on the gridiron. In his lone appearance for the Broncos, the linebacker recorded six total tackles (one solo and five assisted). However, he made most of his noise after the final whistle, confronting referee Brad Allen and earning a one-game suspension.

