Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Broncos lose to Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Denver Broncos have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but they must avoid a loss to the Jaguars if they want to enter the playoffs with momentum and move closer to securing the division title.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Bo Nix looks on after the game vs the Bengals in Denver, Colorado.
© Getty ImagesBo Nix looks on after the game vs the Bengals in Denver, Colorado.

With a playoff berth already secured, the Denver Broncos now turn their focus to the AFC West crown. To clinch the division title, Denver must avoid a letdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as a victory today is a critical piece of the puzzle for securing the top seed in the conference.

A loss to Jacksonville wouldn’t just stall their division title hopes; it would leave Denver needing to win at least one of their final two games, tough matchups against the Chiefs and Chargers, to guarantee the crown.

The Broncos enter the contest on a historic tear, boasting an 11-game winning streak dating back to Week 4. However, they face a dangerously hot Jaguars team currently riding a five-game winning streak of their own since Week 11.

Advertisement

Broncos vs. Jaguars head-to-head

History has not been kind to the Broncos in this matchup. While Denver leads the all-time series 8-7, they haven’t beaten Jacksonville at home in over a decade, with their last home victory coming in 2013. Even more staggering.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Denver’s most notable home victory against Jacksonville came in 1998, a 37-24 win led by Hall of Famer John Elway. In that contest, Elway threw for 295 yards and a touchdown to best a Jaguars squad led by Mark Brunell.

NFL players with the most playoff appearances: Who leads the all-time list?

see also

NFL players with the most playoff appearances: Who leads the all-time list?

Since then, the home-field advantage has evaporated against the Jaguars; the most recent meeting at Empower Field in 2019 ended in a 26-24 Denver loss. While the Broncos managed to win the last two meetings on the road in Florida (2021 and 2022), they are desperate to snap a 10+ years streak of frustration against Jacksonville.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Trevor Lawrence makes NFL history with something Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and others were never able to do
NFL

Trevor Lawrence makes NFL history with something Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and others were never able to do

Jaguars get huge update regarding Trevor Lawrence’s status ahead of Week 15 game vs Jets
NFL

Jaguars get huge update regarding Trevor Lawrence’s status ahead of Week 15 game vs Jets

AFC South standings and playoff picture updated after Jaguars-Colts in 2025 NFL Week 14
NFL

AFC South standings and playoff picture updated after Jaguars-Colts in 2025 NFL Week 14

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff
MLB

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

Better Collective Logo