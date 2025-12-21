What happens if Broncos lose to Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 16?

With a playoff berth already secured, the Denver Broncos now turn their focus to the AFC West crown. To clinch the division title, Denver must avoid a letdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as a victory today is a critical piece of the puzzle for securing the top seed in the conference.

A loss to Jacksonville wouldn’t just stall their division title hopes; it would leave Denver needing to win at least one of their final two games, tough matchups against the Chiefs and Chargers, to guarantee the crown.

The Broncos enter the contest on a historic tear, boasting an 11-game winning streak dating back to Week 4. However, they face a dangerously hot Jaguars team currently riding a five-game winning streak of their own since Week 11.

Broncos vs. Jaguars head-to-head

History has not been kind to the Broncos in this matchup. While Denver leads the all-time series 8-7, they haven’t beaten Jacksonville at home in over a decade, with their last home victory coming in 2013. Even more staggering.

Denver’s most notable home victory against Jacksonville came in 1998, a 37-24 win led by Hall of Famer John Elway. In that contest, Elway threw for 295 yards and a touchdown to best a Jaguars squad led by Mark Brunell.

Since then, the home-field advantage has evaporated against the Jaguars; the most recent meeting at Empower Field in 2019 ended in a 26-24 Denver loss. While the Broncos managed to win the last two meetings on the road in Florida (2021 and 2022), they are desperate to snap a 10+ years streak of frustration against Jacksonville.