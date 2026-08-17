Drew Allar gives Mike McCarthy versatile solutions in the Steelers’ QB room

Rookie quarterback Drew Allar could be an important option for Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the upcoming season.

While it is clear that Aaron Rodgers will be the primary leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 NFL season, selecting Drew Allar in the latest draft was no coincidence. His versatility gives Mike McCarthy additional options, and the head coach has praised the rookie’s talent on the field.

“I’ll say this about Drew and really the whole room, their abilities physically fit in the offense… As we get into this spot in camp, we need to really hone in on specifically concepts… Drew can play through anything that we’ve asked him to do conceptually,” McCarthy said during his Sunday media availability.

Drew Allar is currently behind in the depth chart, although his talent could help him move up the rankings as the weeks go by. He will have to compete with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard to see if he can eventually earn a chance to become A-Rod’s primary backup.

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How did Drew Allar perform against the Packers?

In his NFL preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers, Drew Allar delivered a standout performance to spark a 28-9 victory. Operating with high composure in Mike McCarthy’s offense, the third-round pick out of Penn State completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a explosive 74-yard catch-and-run to Kaden Wetjen.

Drew Allar #16 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball for a touchdown.

Allar also showcased his dual-threat ability by adding a 3-yard rushing touchdown, capping off a flawless outing where he accounted for three total scores.

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McCarthy needs options in his QB room

Drew Allar provides Mike McCarthy with the ideal insurance policy and developmental quarterback to stabilize Pittsburgh’s long-term signal-caller strategy. With Aaron Rodgers entering his age-42 season, managing the workload of a veteran quarterback becomes paramount, especially given the inherent risk of mid-season injuries or physical decline.

Rather than forcing McCarthy to scale down his playbook for a backup, Allar brings elite arm strength, a 6-foot-5 frame, and the processing power to digest McCarthy’s full West Coast offensive installation without dropping off conceptually.

His ability to step in immediately—demonstrated by his multi-touchdown preseason debut—ensures the offense remains functional if Rodgers misses time, while simultaneously positioning Allar as the clear quarterback of the future once Rodgers eventually retires.