Aaron Rodgers, Steelers continue to rely on Patrick Queen, as he dismisses trade rumors

While the Pittsburgh Steelers recently parted ways with one of Mike McCarthy’s assistant coaches, it appears there will be no major changes to the roster for now. At least not involving Patrick Queen, who dismissed the earlier trade rumors as a “charade” and is set to play alongside Aaron Rodgers next NFL season.

“I saw the whole charade that went on all this offseason, but I mean it’s talks. Obviously, no movement either way,” the linebacker said, via Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“So, at the end of the day, [the Steelers] have business to handle. I’ve got business handled at home, and my business is to go out there and play the best football I can and put myself in a good position and put our team in a good position so that we both get successful.”

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Queen was one of the players frequently mentioned in rumors as a potential cap casualty this offseason, amid speculation that Pittsburgh could make roster moves to create salary-cap flexibility in Steel City. However, according to his own comments, those rumors have been put to rest, and he will now look to compete for the AFC North title alongside the team’s new coaching staff.

Patrick Queen #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queen was a key asset in 2025

Patrick Queen absolutely held it down for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2025, locking up the middle of the field across all 17 games. He wrapped up a stellar season with an impressive 120 combined tackles, 1.0 sack, and a forced fumble, proving exactly why Pittsburgh brought him in.

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He was a non-stop motor and a total coverage nightmare—the exact kind of reliable weapon that gives a savvy veteran teammate like Aaron Rodgers total peace of mind on the other side of the ball.

What is Queen’s contract situation?

Queen entered the league with Pittsburgh by signing a three-year, $41 million contract in 2024, locking him down through the 2026 season before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2027. Heading into the final year of that deal, he carries a significant $17.1 million cap hit for 2026, which includes a base salary of around $13 million.

Because of that heavy number, the front office faces a tough financial decision on whether to let him play out the final year of his contract or restructure things to lower his immediate impact on the team’s total salary cap.

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“I’ve got a good amount of money coming in this year,” Queen said. “So at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less. If they do want to extend, cool. If not, cool. At the end of the day, it’s a business.“

Patrick Queen #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers has trusted linebackers

Following a frustrating exit in the 2025 playoffs, Aaron Rodgers is locked in for what will be his final NFL campaign, and he will have the luxury of leaning on a truly elite linebacker corps to help him get over the hump. Pittsburgh’s defense is loaded with premier playmakers, anchored by the relentless edge-rushing duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, alongside the explosive athleticism of rising star Payton Wilson.

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With Patrick Queen also locking down the middle of the field, this formidable unit is perfectly equipped to choke out opposing offenses, giving the veteran quarterback the elite defensive support he needs to orchestrate one last deep postseason run.