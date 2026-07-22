Mike McCarthy looks to separate himself from Mike Tomlin in first steps as Steelers’ new HC

After nearly two decades with Mike Tomlin leading the Pittsburgh Steelers, the franchise moved on from their longtime head coach, with Mike McCarthy set to begin his tenure during the 2026 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ latest results in the NFL had not met expectations, making a change in direction increasingly likely. The franchise’s decision to part ways with Mike Tomlin marked a new era of leadership, with Mike McCarthy taking over as the team’s new head coach.

With the 2026 NFL training camp set to begin soon, several changes are already starting to take shape. According to journalist Mark Kaboly on his show Kaboly + Mack, the Steelers are expected to have less physical contact during the early practices, along with the implementation of a new approach under the team’s new regime.

“I guess change isn’t bad, but he ain’t easing into this change,” Kaboly said. “It’s, ‘This is my way, this is how I do it, I don’t even care.’ I wouldn’t even be shocked if there is nothing that is similar to what was done in the past. They even changed the name of their weekly program on their website. What was it called, The Standard is the Standard? I don’t even think that’s the name of it anymore.

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“I think it’s Forging Iron or something like that. You think The Standard is the Standard sign is going to be right there walking into the locker room at Acrisure Stadium? I guarantee that sign’s not there. What I’m saying is, everything has changed.“

Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with coaches.

What means ‘Standard is the Standard’?

Popularized by Mike Tomlin, the phrase “The standard is the standard” embodies an uncompromising mindset of accountability, discipline, and excellence. It means that the team’s expectations and level of performance remain high regardless of circumstances, whether dealing with injuries, roster changes, or playing back-to-back opponents.

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In essence, it serves as a reminder that excuses are unacceptable, and every player, regardless of their role or status, is expected to meet the exact same elite standard set by the franchise.

Mike Tomlin, former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Key differences between McCarthy and Tomlin

While both are Super Bowl-winning head coaches, Mike Tomlin and Mike McCarthy approach the game from fundamentally different tactical foundations. Tomlin is a defensively rooted leader whose core philosophy rests on a hard-nosed, physical 3-4 defense and disciplined, high-intensity play designed to win the turnover margin and physical battles up front.

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In contrast, McCarthy is an offensive-minded play-caller built around West Coast passing principles, heavy usage of spread formations, and short-to-intermediate horizontal passing schemes designed to maximize quarterback rhythm and efficiency.

Where Tomlin emphasizes defense, field position, and relentlessly enforcing high standards across all phases, McCarthy focuses his field tactics on dictating tempos, creating favorable passing matchups, and managing offensive red-zone execution.