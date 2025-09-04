Eagles’ Carter sent off for spitting on Cowboys’ Prescott: What’s the fastest ejection in NFL history?

Trending topics:
Jalen Carter’s actions against Dak Prescott earned him an early exit before he even had the chance to make an impact. He now enters the record books among the fastest ejections in NFL history.

By Richard Tovar

Jalen Carter reacts against the Bengals on August 7, 2025 in Pennsylvania.
© Getty ImagesJalen Carter reacts against the Bengals on August 7, 2025 in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles opened their game against the Cowboys in the worst possible way when Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott — a moment broadcast nationwide on live TV. To make matters worse, Carter is now officially the fastest player ever ejected in an NFL game.

Carter surpassed Tommie Harris of the Bears, who was ejected in 2009 after just four plays. But what the Eagles defensive lineman did to the Cowboys quarterback has now gone down as the quickest ejection in league history.

Before Carter’s recent incident, there was an even more shocking ejection back in 2004, when another Philadelphia Eagles player, Jeremiah Trotter, was thrown out before the game had even started. He got into a fight with Falcons quarterback Kevin Mathis, who was also ejected from that matchup.

Losing Carter is an obvious blow for the Eagles, but what he did to Dak Prescott is intolerable. This is especially true since he’s a player with just three years in the NFL who became one of the defense’s indisputable starters last season.

Will Carter Be Fined for Spitting on Prescott?

It is highly probable that if the NFL investigates and concludes that Carter did indeed spit on Prescott, he will be fined. The exact amount is unknown, but according to fines for similar past offenses, the penalties have ranged from $6,000 to $35,000.

In the last 15 years, there has not been a reported incident of an Eagles player spitting on an opponent, much less being ejected for such an action, a type of thing rarely seen from Super Bowl defenders.

