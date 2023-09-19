The Philadelphia Eagles have encountered a significant challenge in their lineup, with an injury making them lose a starting cornerback. Their lead slot corner, Avonte Maddox, is expected to be out indefinitely as he recently underwent surgery for what appears to be a season-ending pectoral injury. Additionally, James Bradberry missed week 2 due to a concussion.

Despite they project him back in the lineup against the Buccaneers in week 3, the lack of experience is certainly an issue. The Eagles have seven cornerbacks on their roster, but there is too much youth behind Bradberry and Darius Slay. Players like Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Kelee Ringo, and Eli Ricks don’t seem ready to take a larger role yet.

To address this problematic situation, they are exploring their options in the free-agent market. As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles scheduled a workout with cornerback William Jackson III on Tuesday. His status as the 24th pick in 2016 by the Cincinnati Bengals could be an intriguing replacement albeit his recent performances have been subpar.

William Jackson’s Career

There is now an empty spot in the lineup that may require a shift in the secondary, as the potential addition doesn’t have a considerable background at the position. Bradberry may be switching to the inside considering he got snaps there during training camp.

Jackson would then be staring on the outside in case the Eagles sign him to the active roster. His presence is something that could be valuable because he brings experience to the table with 64 career starts in 75 games played.

However, Jackson didn’t quite live up to the high expectations. He played five years at the Bengals before signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Washington Commanders in 2021. He was then traded to the Steelers mid-season in 2022, but he couldn’t even play due to back injuries.

How Old Is William Jackson III?

William Jackson III is 30 years old.