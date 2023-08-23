The Philadelphia Eagles have a remarkable quarterback on Jalen Hurts. They want to help him succeed. and now they have added a new wide receiver to bolster his offense for the 2023 NFL season.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eagles waited until the second round to select a quarterback. The chose Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick, and he definitely exceeded all the expectations placed on him.

Philadelphia has been close from winning a Super Bowl with Hurts as quarterback. As their main goal is to lift a Vince Lombardi trophy with Hurts, they have been adding several players to help him achieve success.

Jalen Hurts will have a new wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggles to keep their wide receivers healthy. Olamide Zaccheaus, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins, and Britain Covey are listed as questionable, so the team’s front office had to add a new wideout to help Hurts.

The team announced the arrival of Freddie Swain, 25, prior to the end of the preseason. The wideout has played for the Seahawks, Broncos, and Dolphins, registering 42 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons.

There was a slight connection between the Eagles and Swain prior to his arrival, as the team’s offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was the quarterbacks coach at Florida when the wideout played for the Gators.