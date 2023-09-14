Super Bowl LVII featured the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, Jason Kelce, center of the NFC East team, has revealed a poor treatment by the NFL that could have had an impact on his performance.

The final game of the 2022 season featured an exciting matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles. Jason Kelce faced off against his brother, Travis, in the Super Bowl, but ultimately, the tight end emerged as the victor.

Regrettably, Jason couldn’t secure his second Vince Lombardi trophy. Despite rumors of retirement, he has returned to the Eagles this year with the goal of having a successful season in Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce reveals a poor treatment from the NFL during Super Bowl LVII

Jason Kelce is a key figure for the Philadelphia Eagles. Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, his appearance in various shows garnered attention due to his matchup against his brother Travis for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Unfortunately, it appears that the NFL overlooked Jason when allocating Super Bowl tickets. While the league typically gives free tickets to each player, the center didn’t receive any.

In a scene of his Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Kelce’, the center revealed that the NFL didn’t give him any tickets for his family, so he had to spend a lot of money to take them to the Super Bowl LVII.

“It’s a lot of money,” Jason Kelce said after his wife Kylie talked about the $50,000 they had to spend to go to the Super Bowl alongside their two daughters.