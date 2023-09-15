The Philadelphia Eagles entered the NFL season as one of the teams to beat, fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl and even more stacked with talent his year. But even though they’ve beaten the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, they don’t look as sharp as they used to.

Nick Sirianni’s team lost its top two assistants in Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, so it might take a couple of weeks before everybody’s on the same page again.

However, there might be more going on inside the locker room, as Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had to be separated after getting into a heated altercation on the sidelines, which they later tried to downplay.

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Downplay Altercation With A.J. Brown

“Yeah, I think everybody wants to make plays, and everybody wants to contribute,” Hurts said. “I have no worry about him. He is a great player, great teammate, great friend. We’ll do anything and everything with winning in mind.”

“The conversations we have on the field are going to be private, and the conversations we have in our locker room are going to be private,” added Sirianni.

Brown hasn’t been as involved in the passing game as he was last season, with DeVonta Smith taking over as their WR1, so perhaps he’s frustrated. Whatever the case, the Eagles need to make some minor tweaks to be as good as they were in 2022.