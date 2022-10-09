Jalen Hurts is building his legend in the NFL little by little, there is still a long way to go but he is on the right track. Check here his new record.

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a good time in the 2022 NFL regular season after five perfect weeks where they won two games at home and another three on the road.

Week 6 will be big for them since the Eagles have to play at home against the Dallas Cowboys and after that week the Eagles rest (Week 7 bye week) and come back to play in Week 8 against the Steelers at home.

For now Jalen Hurts is the starter, although it was said that Gardner Minshew could steal his job during the preseason, things were totally different. At least Hurts has a good backup in case of injury.

What is Jalen Hurts new rushing touchdown record?

The most recent win for the Eagles was during a tough Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, they won 20-17. That game was perfect for Hurts to complete 19 rushing touchdowns in his first 24 career games as a starter and thus become the new record holder for the most rushing touchdowns all-time by a quarterback in his first 25 NFL starts.

Previously that record was owned by Cam Newton with 18 rushing touchdowns in his first 25 games as a starter. Newton is not playing in the 2022 NFL season and it is unlikely he will return this year.

Jalen Hurts debuted with the Eagles in 2020, he was a big college star playing for Alabama and Oklahoma, he also won the CFP in his second year with Alabama.