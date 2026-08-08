Eagles’ Lane Johnson reveals his NFL future: ‘It’s probably going to be my last year’

Lane Johnson, one of the most successful players for the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years, could be entering his final season in the NFL.

The history of the Philadelphia Eagles is filled with great players who have left their mark on the franchise, and Lane Johnson is certainly one of them. The veteran has given everything on the field while also handling personal matters with the same determination, which is why this could be his final season as a professional NFL player.

“As you get older, things change in your life,” he said during his press conference. “Priorities, your children get older, parents get older. It just puts things into perspective. I’m looking like it’s probably going to be my last year. Just cause I’m getting to that point —those priorities away from football are starting to merge.

“Not that I don’t enjoy — I love everything about this game and preparing for it. That’s kinda where I’m at in my career. Just looking forward to this year, playing the best I can and stay healthy. That’s about it.”

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The right tackle also said that he plans on having “a really good last year,” a statement that has certainly excited Philadelphia. Can he cap off his final season with another Super Bowl ring?

Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks through the tunnel.

Lane Johnson’s legacy in Philadelphia

Drafted 4th overall in 2013, Lane Johnson has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest offensive tackles in Philadelphia Eagles history and a cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade. Anchoring the right side of the offensive line across more than 160 career starts, Johnson is a Super Bowl LII champion, a two-time First-team All-Pro (2017, 2022), and a six-time Pro Bowler.

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Widely regarded as one of the most dominant pass protectors of his era—highlighted by an incredible streak of nearly 30 consecutive games and over two calendar years without allowing a single sack—his combination of athletic elite power, leadership, and elite consistency has solidified his future status in the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Will Nick Sirianni use Lane Johnson this season?

Heading into the upcoming season under head coach Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles boast one of the most imposing offensive lines in the NFL. Left tackle Jordan Mailata and veteran right tackle Lane Johnson form an elite edge-blocking duo, anchoring a unit renowned for its combination of power and pass protection.

Up the middle, dynamic left guard Landon Dickerson, center Cam Jurgens, and right guard Tyler Steen complete a cohesive starting five built to control the line of scrimmage and drive the team’s offense.