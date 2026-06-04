DeVonta Smith downplays A.J. Brown’s trade to Patriots, ready for new era with Eagles

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' blockbuster trade sending A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, DeVonta Smith has been elevated to the undisputed WR1 role—and he is definitely ready for the challenge.

DeVonta Smith is officially stepping into the spotlight as the undisputed WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wideout A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, Smith downplayed concerns over the massive roster shakeup, sending a clear message to the league that he is fully prepared to anchor the team’s aerial attack.

The move follows weeks of intense trade speculation. While losing a player of Brown’s caliber could easily disrupt an offense, Smith appeared mentally locked into the alpha role long before the front office officially pulled the trigger.

“I mean, I’m just going out there and do my job,” he said this week, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Regardless, however you want to look at it, one, two, three, four. End of the day, we all have jobs, and I’ve got to go out there and do it. I’m going to do the same thing I’ve been doing.”

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A new atmosphere in the Eagles’ locker room

A.J. Brown, new WR of the Patriots

According to multiple reports, the Eagles‘ decision to part ways with Brown stemmed from a fractured dynamic behind the scenes. A noticeable lack of on-field chemistry and mounting tension with quarterback Jalen Hurts ultimately prompted the exit.

By trading Brown, the Eagles are steering into a completely fresh era for the 2026 NFL season. With Smith taking over the top spot and dynamic first-round rookie Makai Lemon ready to make an immediate impact, Hurts can now operate a more balanced offense without the added burden of force-feeding a disgruntled receiver.

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While analysts stop short of pointing to Brown as the sole reason for Philly’s late-season hiccups, his departure undeniably relieves Hurts from an immense amount of target-share scrutiny.

DeVonta Smith is ready for the alpha role

When news of the trade broke, many expected general manager Howie Roseman to immediately hunt for another high-priced veteran replacement. Instead, management recognized that the perfect successor was already in-house.

Relying on Smith as the premier target is the most logical path forward for Philadelphia. The former Heisman Trophy winner knows the playbook inside and out, and his rapport with Hurts has grown so strong that he already functioned as the definitive WR1 in several key situational packages. Backed by an exciting young supporting cast, the ‘Slim Reaper’ has all the tools required to prove he can carry an elite passing offense on his own