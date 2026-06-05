Jordan Mailata reveals why Eagles offense could be far more dangerous in 2026

Jordan Mailata preferred not to dive too deep into the specifics of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive playbook for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, but he shared high praise regarding how well things are clicking under their new OC.

Jordan Mailata played 16 games last year for the Philadelphia Eagles and is returning for the 2026 season under a completely new offensive coordinator. So far, he loves what he sees from the new man in charge, praising the changes and noting that everything could run much smoother for the team this year.

Despite Mailata saying he didn’t want to give away too much about new OC Sean Mannion’s scheme for the Eagles, he opened up during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We are way more aggressive in this system this year than years past,” Mailata revealed, adding that the offense now features more answers in the running game.

Mannion has seemingly cleared up previous schematic confusions for the offensive line. Mailata admitted the unit now has a much clearer understanding of assignments up front, making both the passing and running options feel significantly more streamlined.

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Mannion simplifies things for the Eagles offense

Mailata is entering his seventh NFL year with the Eagles, and his comments suggest the offense faced challenges executing assignments in previous seasons. He emphasized that Mannion is focused on heavily simplifying the team’s terminology and play-calling structure.

Hearing a veteran of his caliber speak so highly of the new OC is a massive green light for the franchise, signaling that the scheme is quickly catching on. Philadelphia’s offense wasn’t entirely lost last season, as they reached the playoffs before ultimately dropping their Wild Card matchup to the San Francisco 49ers.

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Exactly what a young coordinator like Mannion brings to the table will unfold during the opening weeks of the 2026 season. While his coordinator experience is fresh, he comes highly regarded after serving as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2024 to 2025.