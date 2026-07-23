Ravens waive Diego Pavia: Potential fits for undrafted rookie QB

The Baltimore Ravens' experiment with Diego Pavia has ended, but can the Heisman finalist still have a future in the NFL?

Diego Pavia was one of the most infamous names in the last NFL Draft. However, after shockingly going undrafted, he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens. It seems like he failed to impress, as he just got waived by the team.

Hence, now Diego Pavia’s future in the NFL is quite blurry. He is seriously undersized for the position. Furthermore, he doesn’t have the best of reputations as to his personality and leadership.

Hence, for a guy with plenty of off-field history and being just 5’10”, Pavia really might see his NFL career end before it even starts. But, there are some paths for him to stay in the league after being waved by the Ravens.

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Pavia’s potential fits in the NFL

Since Pavia was released before training camp began, his options now center on either finding an immediate camp/practice squad fit in the NFL. The alternative is to look for a spot in alternative professional leagues.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Ravens waived QB Diego Pavia… pic.twitter.com/Xr0sBFmJFK — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 23, 2026

First and foremost, the stage is clear: Pavia must find an NFL practice squad or be available as an emergency depth QB. His best NFL fit would be with a team utilizing heavy spread/RPO or mobile QB concepts that needs a scout-team dual-threat passer.

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Two teams could serve as Pavia’s destinations

Both the Eagles and Commanders as teams with established mobile quarterbacks. The two teams regularly look for mobile scout-team passers during the season to give their defense realistic practice looks.

Still, Pavia would be more of a training quarterback rather than a real possibility off the bench to enter the field. Also, Pavia should be trying to get a new team as soon as possible. An impressive showing in the NFL preseason could raise his stock for the future.