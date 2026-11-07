Eagles’ Nick Sirianni reveals his plan to try to confuse NY Giants with his QB decision

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in a crucial divisional matchup with significant implications for both teams. With Jalen Hurts notably absent, this time Nick Sirianni opted to delay his decision on the starting quarterback between Tanner McKee and Joe Milton III until later in the week, seemingly hoping to create some uncertainty for the Big Blue as they prepare for the game.
“I was going to hold onto that for as long as I possibly could,” Sirianni told reporters. “I’m not real shy with you guys. I’m going to tell you guys what I want to tell you guys. I respect the job that y’all have to do.
“But I’m going to tell you guys what I’m going to tell you guys because I have to protect the team. Every second that goes by in a situation like that where you can hold onto information as long as you possibly can is a little less time for the opponent to get ready for the game.”
Although most initially expected McKee to be the starter at Lincoln Financial Field, Milton III has actually taken the lead in the race to start the game. Will this strategy pay off for the Eagles?
Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up.
McKee and Milton III’s NFL stats
Tanner McKee has been an Eagle since entering the NFL, even earning a Super Bowl ring along the way. Milton III, on the other hand, struggled to find his footing with both the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys, making his move to Philadelphia an opportunity for a fresh start and redemption.
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|Tanner McKee
|Joe Milton III
|Games Played
|9 (5 starts)
|5 (0 starts)
|Completions / Attempts
|126 / 202
|37 / 53
|Completion Percentage
|62.4%
|69.8%
|Passing Yards
|1,235
|424
|Touchdowns / Interceptions (TD–INT)
|7-3
|2-2
|Yards per Attempt (Y/A)
|6.1
|8.0
|Carries / Rushing Yards
|19 carries / 33 yards
|15 carries / 66 yards
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Sacks / Yards Lost
|15 / 105 yards
|0 / 0 yards
Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles
Turning the season around quickly
Sitting at a rough 2–6 record, the Eagles need a total turn-around to save their season, and it all has to start with grabbing a statement division win against the Giants in Week 9. If Philly wants to pull themselves out of this hole and get back into playoff contention, they’ll need to build momentum fast through a tough post-Week 9 stretch:
- Week 10: Bye Week
- Week 11 (Sunday, November 22): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
- Week 12 (Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving): at Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
- Week 13 (Sunday, December 6): at Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)
Key takeaways
- Nick Sirianni delayed deciding between Tanner McKee and Joe Milton III to create uncertainty.
- Joe Milton III took the lead over Tanner McKee to start at quarterback.
- A rough 2–6 record has the Philadelphia Eagles needing a quick turnaround this season.