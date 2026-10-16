Nick Sirianni clarifies Eagles’ priority after Jalen Hurts is ruled out vs Panthers

After Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the game against the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni clarified the team's priority.

The Philadelphia Eagles are not only coming back off a London game, but the injuries are piling up. Now, quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, but head coach Nick Sirianni has made things clear.

What happened to Jalen Hurts is that he has a blood clot and that is dangerous. For Sirianni, he is not even concerned that Hurts is missing the game, he knows the health of his QB is the priority.

“Jalen’s health is of utmost importance to all of us in the building. I care deeply about Jalen [Hurts]. Like I said, not gonna get too much into that,” Sirianni said. “I love Jalen. Just want him to be healthy,” he added.

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Jalen Hurts is under a microscope

Since Jalen Hurts took over as the Eagles starting QB, Philadelphia has gone to two Super Bowls, losing one in devastating fashion, and then winning the other in dominant one. However, his play week by week is not precisely inspiring. He is very reliant on the offensive coordinator, and his connection with Sean Mannion isn’t working.

“I love Jalen. Just want him to be healthy. “



Nick Sirianni says Jalen’s health is of the utmost importance and they care deeply about him and his health pic.twitter.com/26EFRmfcIO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 16, 2026

Hurts’ 2026 season has not been good. He is averaging a career-low 57.8% completion since 2021 where he became the starter. Now, he is dealing with a serious health scare. This could end up being Hurts’ toughest season so far.

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Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat

All these injuries just make an uphill battle even steeper for the Eagles. Nick Sirianni is already on the hot seat. However, while injuries could serve as an excuse for Sirianni to keep his job, it could also be the perfect reason to let him go.

After all, Sirianni’s had this team fully healthy and while results have happened, he has lost the locker room at some points, and his coaching as a whole is not the best. Hence, his future is looking very ‘up in the air‘. An awful loss against the Carolina Panthers could help speed up the decision.

Key takeaways

Jalen Hurts will miss Week 6 against the Panthers due to a blood clot.

against the Panthers due to a blood clot. Jalen Hurts is averaging a career-low 57.8% completion during the 2026 NFL season.

during the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat amid ongoing struggles and injuries.