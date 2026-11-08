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John Harbaugh makes ambiguous claim after NY Giants retired offer for Jonathan Taylor

John Harbaugh is neither confirming nor denying the New York Giants' latest information on the pursuit of Jonathan Taylor.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants
© Todd Olszewski/Getty ImagesHead Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh addressed swirling trade rumors regarding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Before Sunday’s kickoff, reports revealed New York withdrew its previous offer of two draft picks.

According to ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan, Harbaugh refused to deny pulling the formal proposal off the table. However, the head coach intentionally kept the door open for future discussions before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

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Things change day by day,” Harbaugh stated when pressed about potential moves before the deadline. Earlier reports confirmed the Giants cooled off on their interest in Jonathan Taylor due to his high price.

The Giants need a spark like Taylor in the running game

New York’s backfield desperately lacks dynamic playmaking punch and game-breaking speed with Cam Skattebo sidelined. Taylor, in the 2026 NFL season, has eight rushing touchdowns and consistently generates explosive chunk gains between the tackles.

Furthermore, acquiring the former All-Pro takes immense pressure off quarterback JJ McCarthy. A dominant rushing attack remains the missing ingredient for Harbaugh’s first-place squad.

See also

NY Giants’ Jonathan Taylor pursuit reportedly complicated by Colts’ shifting stance

How did the Giants running game fare in Week 9?

The Giants ground attack suffered throughout Sunday’s gritty 19-11 division victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting running back Devin Singletary managed only 31 rushing yards on 21 carries against a tough defensive front.

As a whole, New York averaged an anemic 2.6 yards per carry on 31 designed rushing attempts. Hence, pushing for Taylor before Tuesday afternoon provides the offensive balance New York desperately needs.

Key takeaways

  • Reports revealed the New York Giants withdrew an offer of two draft picks.
  • John Harbaugh stated “things change day by day” regarding potential trade deadline moves.
  • Devin Singletary managed only 31 rushing yards on 21 carries in Week 9.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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