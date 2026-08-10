Eagles remain cautious as WR DeVonta Smith misses practice with hamstring injury

DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, so the Philadelphia Eagles will not push the wideout, instead opting for the cautious route.

The Philadelphia Eagles rely on DeVonta Smith to be their best wideout this season. However, he missed practice today with a hamstring issue. However, it is not believed to be any serious injury.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com, Smith has been sidelined for almost a week and will remain on the sidelines to begin the third week of camp. That is despite the team believing the injury is nothing to really worry about.

The premise is simple, Smith is poised to be the Eagles’ WR1 following AJ Brown‘s departure. Hence, they want him to be as healthy as possible before even trying to force him and risk a bigger injury.

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Smith isn’t the only WR sidelined for the Eagles

Makai Lemon is a highly-touted rookie, but he has been sidelined with a hamstring injury as well. However, Lemon’s injury might be more severe than Smith’s, at least according to the reports.

Are you sensing a trend for Makai Lemon? https://t.co/0EK18kZlhZ pic.twitter.com/RF4OaiHD6v — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) August 8, 2026

Per Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice, Lemon’s status is really up in the air. “It’s fair at this point to doubt that he will start, at least early in the season,” Kempski said. Hence, as of now, new WR Dontayvion Wicks is the one making waves.

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Eagles WR depth chart for the 2026 NFL season

Missing AJ Brown is a huge thing. Brown is a top 10 WR in the NFL. However, DeVonta Smith is so good, he could easily be any team’s WR1 as well, and that’s what the Eagles are banking on. This is their full WR depth chart: