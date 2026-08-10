Dan Quinn relies on Brandon Coleman while unable to provide timeline for Laremy Tunsil’s return to Commanders

Laremy Tunsil suffered a serious injury during the Washington Commanders’ training camp, and now Dan Quinn will use Brandon Coleman in his place.

Laremy Tunsil’s injury caused major concern among the Washington Commanders. Dan Quinn, during his traditional press conference, stated that there will be no further updates until Tunsil undergoes surgery, and that Brandon Coleman will take his place.

“He did injure his triceps, he is going to get surgery,” the head coach said. “It’s always tough to talk about a player missing time, especially a great player like LT. . . . We’ll know more post-surgery on timelines and all that good stuff.”

One of the most impactful left tackles in the NFC will be sidelined for an extended period, which could become a major headache for Jayden Daniels. With a tough schedule ahead, having him back as soon as possible will be crucial, but only if he is at full strength to avoid any setbacks.

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How much will the Commanders lose without Tunsil?

The loss of Laremy Tunsil is a massive blow to the Commanders‘ offensive line. In 2025, Tunsil anchored the left side across 14 starts (802 offensive snaps), posting an elite 88.9 PFF pass-blocking grade (ranking 2nd among all qualified tackles) while allowing just 2 sacks and 15 total pressures.

Tyler Biadasz #63, Laremy Tunsil #78 and Nick Allegretti #67 of the Washington Commanders.

Losing his premier blindside protection severely compromises Jayden Daniels‘ pocket stability, leaving the young quarterback far more vulnerable as he returns from an injury-plagued season and forcing Washington to navigate 2026 without its most reliable pass blocker.

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Daniels’ protectors

Following Tunsil’s injury, Dan Quinn confirmed that third-year lineman Brandon Coleman will shift back to left tackle, the position he manned as a rookie in 2024. Coleman’s move opens up left guard for Chris Paul, who secures the starting spot after competing for interior snaps throughout the 2026 training camp.

The rest of Washington’s projected Week 1 starting unit remains intact, featuring veteran Nick Allegretti at center, staple Sam Cosmi holding down right guard, and second-year tackle Josh Conerly Jr. starting at right tackle.