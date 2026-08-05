Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays his injury, says he will be fine in short term

The Atlanta Falcons added Tua Tagovailoa to their QB room with the intention of creating competition with Michael Penix Jr. ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons made a major move ahead of the 2026 NFL season, adding experience and talent to their QB room. Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a back injury; however, he told the media that it is not serious and that he expects to be at 100% in the short term.

“Nothing too serious, just a caution kind of thing where we’re not rushing it. It was just a flare-up, nothing big, not anything long-term. We’ll be fine,” Tagovailoa said on NFL Network.

After his stint with the Miami Dolphins, where his final seasons were marked by concussions and inconsistent performances, Tua is looking for a fresh start this time with the Falcons. It will not be an easy task, as he will face strong competition from Michael Penix Jr.

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The competition with Penix Jr.

Kevin Stefanski was appointed by the Falcons’ front office as their new head coach, and his main task right now is deciding whether Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. will be the starter in Week 1. Both quarterbacks are dealing with different injuries and are trying to catch their new HC’s attention during the 2026 training camp, while maintaining a healthy internal competition.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills alongside Tua Tagovailoa #1.

“I view it as a competition. I understand he can’t take some team reps right now because of what he’s going through, but he’s still being able to compete in seven-on-seven, he’s still able to go through some plays,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s definitely a competition.”

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What injuries do Tagovailoa and Penix Jr. have?

Michael Penix Jr. is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in November 2025, remaining limited in 11-on-11 drills while working toward full medical clearance. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has been held back early in camp as a precaution due to a minor lower back tightness/sprain, though he is expected to return to full practice shortly.

The Falcons’ season opener

The Falcons want to become the competitive team they were not long ago, the one that reached a Super Bowl, and to achieve that, they will need to get off to a strong start to establish themselves as contenders in the NFC.

Week 1, at Pittsburgh Steelers – September 13

Week 2, vs Carolina Panthers – September 20

Week 3, at Green Bay Packers – September 24

Week 4, at New Orleans Saints – October 5

Week 5, vs Baltimore Ravens – October 11

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