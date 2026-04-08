Kevin Stefanski still can’t confirm a timetable for Michael Penix Jr.’s return

Although the Atlanta Falcons agreed on the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa, they remain hopeful about Michael Penix Jr.‘s recovery. Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that a timetable for him to be fully cleared to return from his injury has not been established yet.

In any case, according to insider Will Fadden, the coach stated that Penix is “right where he needs to be” in his recovery. This is extremely positive for the team.

At a time when teams are starting to reveal their first moves, the battle for the QB1 spot in Atlanta is still uncertain. So far, everything indicates that Tua might be the starter, although there is still plenty of time before the season begins.

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What injury did Penix Jr. suffer?

Michael Penix Jr. is currently recovering from a partially torn ACL in his left knee suffered during Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. This latest injury is particularly significant because it is the third ACL tear of his career and his first major injury at the professional level.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons.

Bijan Robinson is ready for his QBs

Even amid the uncertainty about who will start as the Falcons’ quarterback, the rest of the players must adapt quickly. Bijan Robinson made it clear that he will give his all for his team.

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“Like I say every year, I am just trying to be better than the last year, in all aspects of my game,” Robinson said via the team’s website. “My leadership, my faith, everything, who I am as a person. I am just trying to be a lot better than I was the year before, even when it comes to my goals on the field, off the field.”

Bijan Robinson #7.

Falcons are already thinking about the Draft

Kevin Stefanski’s Falcons will be absent from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft due to a major trade made during the previous year’s event. In a move to bolster their pass rush, the front office traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the opportunity to move up and select edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

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This gamble has left the team with limited draft capital this year, forcing the Falcons current management make an aggressive strategy to navigate the roster-building process without a Day 1 selection: