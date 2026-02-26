Raiders let Geno Smith know their plans on QB1 amid Fernando Mendoza’s draft rumors

The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching, and the Las Vegas Raiders are at the center of attention. Holding the No. 1 overall pick, many believe they will select Fernando Mendoza. Amid that speculation, the organization has reportedly informed Geno Smith of its plans regarding the future of the starting quarterback role.

It appears increasingly likely that Mendoza could soon be wearing black and silver. With the first overall selection, the Raiders are in position to draft the top quarterback prospect in the class — and Mendoza is widely viewed as that player.

That scenario would not bode well for Geno Smith. The veteran joined Las Vegas in 2025, but after a disappointing campaign, speculation has intensified that the franchise could transition to Mendoza as QB1.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak gets honest about QB situation

The Raiders are expected to look significantly different in 2026. With Klint Kubiak now leading the team as head coach, the focus has shifted toward fixing the offensive struggles that plagued the club last season — and the quarterback position is at the center of that conversation.

Smith failed to replicate the level of play he showed during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, raising legitimate questions about the team’s long-term direction. Amid the growing buzz surrounding Mendoza, Kubiak has addressed the uncertainty at the position, signaling that the organization is evaluating every option carefully.

“Looking at all options right now,” Klint Kubiak told reporters this week at the scouting combine. “Watching Geno play last year, obviously very familiar with what he had done before. We’re just kind of putting it all on the table right now, trying to see every possible avenue we can go right now at quarterback. He’s definitely one of those options we’re considering.”

Raiders aware of the pressure that comes with No. 1 pick

Las Vegas understands the responsibility that comes with holding the first overall selection. The franchise has struggled to find stability at quarterback since Derek Carr’s departure, and this draft presents a prime opportunity to secure a long-term solution.

Mendoza’s talent has not gone unnoticed, and even Kubiak has publicly praised his potential ahead of the draft. If the Raiders decide to move forward with the young prospect, it could mark the beginning of a new era — and potentially the end of Geno Smith’s time as the team’s starting quarterback.