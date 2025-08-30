Micah Parsons‘ departure from the Dallas Cowboys was perhaps just a matter of time for many. For others, like a former Super Bowl champion with America’s Team, it still doesn’t make sense. The reality, however, is that the Green Bay Packers now have a new elite pass rusher on their roster moving forward.

Jason Garrett, during his playing days, lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times with the Cowboys. Now, a bit more distanced from the franchise, he remains somewhat stunned by the latest move made by Jerry Jones’ team.

“I was shocked,” Garrett said on Friday’s PFT Live. “You know, the most important player on a football team is the quarterback. The second most important player on a football team is the guy who can negatively affect the quarterback. And those guys are hard to come by, and ever since that guy has come into the league, he has been a dominant player.

“And you and I have talked about this a lot, Mike — he’s transformative. He changes the whole team. If you think about the Cowboys in 2020, they were 6-10, they weren’t a very good team, and then he gets there along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and all of a sudden, they’re a different team.“

Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys.

He finally concluded: “Micah Parsons is the guy causing all the problems, and those guys are hard to come by. If you think about, you know, four years, 52 sacks, he and Reggie White, being used in the same sentences. He’s an impactful player, and I was shocked that they let him out of the building.”

How much do the Cowboys lose with Parsons’ departure?

The reverberations from the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to trade star pass rusher Micah Parsons are still shaking the NFL landscape. Considered arguably the best defensive player in the league, Parsons’ departure leaves a gaping hole in a unit that has relied on his game-wrecking ability for the past four seasons.

While the Cowboys received a significant haul of two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal, there is no denying the immediate impact of losing a player who consistently commanded double-teams and single-handedly altered offensive game plans.

The move signals a major philosophical shift for the franchise, trading a known commodity for future assets and a player they believe will help fix a porous run defense. The question remains, however, whether those future draft picks will ever truly replace the generational talent they just sent packing.

