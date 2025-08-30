Finally, the saga involving Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end. One of the league’s top pass rushers has ultimately landed with the Green Bay Packers, putting an end to his time with America’s Team. One of the reasons he hadn’t been training alongside his teammates during the recent offseason was a back injury, but how does the LB feel today?

According to the former Penn State player’s own words during his introductory press conference in Green Bay, the injury is no longer an issue, meaning he will be available for Matt LaFleur immediately, should the coach need him.

“Physically, I’m great,” Parsons said during his introductory news conference on Friday. “I think I can contribute a lot. I’m going to team up with the doctors and create a plan. We already talked about how we can ramp me up and get me in a flow where they feel comfortable and I feel comfortable.

“My plan is to be here. They didn’t give up what they gave up for me to sit on the sidelines.” After his comments, many are starting to wonder: was Parsons really injured, or was it simply a way to push for his exit from the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys lays on a training table.

Everything will be fine

While an injury can be a major factor in a trade falling through, especially in such a physical sport like football, the Packers ensured that Parsons’ situation would be under control, and his participation with the first team would not be at risk ahead of this NFL season.

Brian Gutekunst, who led the negotiations to bring the pass rusher to Green Bay, assured the press that Parsons’ back issue would not be serious enough to cancel his acquisition.

“He made me feel fairly confident that [the back tightness] is certainly not a long-term problem,” Packers General Manager said via NBCsports.com. “It’s something he’ll work through pretty quickly, we would think.”

The Packers’ first challenges

Whether or not Parsons is with the first team, these will be the first games Matt LaFleur’s team must face if they want to start off on the right foot in the NFC North:

vs Detroit Lions, September 7

vs Washington Commanders, September 11

@ Cleveland Browns, September 21

@ Dallas Cowboys, September 28

Bye Week

