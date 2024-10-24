Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant tweets about fans betting against America’s Team vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Trending topics:
The Dallas Cowboys have been inconsistent so far this NFL season. On Sunday, they have a chance to go over .500 against the equally inconsistent San Francisco 49ers. Cowboy legend Dez Bryant is telling fans to keep the faith.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant walks on the field before the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Kelvin Loyola

For the Dallas Cowboys , it’s been a season of underachievement—no one can deny that. With a record of 3-3, the team has experienced squeaky wins and brutal defeats, like last week’s pounding against the Detroit Lions (47-9). On Sunday, the Cowboys have a golden opportunity to gain momentum against the 49ers , who are 3-4 on the year.

The Cowboys are seen as the underdog in this make-or-break game against the 49ers, and they should be. San Francisco has defeated the Cowboys each time they faced each other in the last three seasons.

For Dez Bryant, all the underdog talk is just that—talk—and he believes no one should count out Mike McCarthy’s team in Week 8 of the NFL.

Dez Bryant Hits Back in Favor of the Cowboys on X

Eight-year Cowboys veteran Dez Bryant replied to one fan on X who stated, “I always just bet against the Cowboys.” He retweeted the statement and doubled down with, “This will be the wrong week to do that.”

Who Was Dez Bryant?

Dez Bryant had a notable career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 2010 to 2017. Drafted in the first round in 2010, he quickly emerged as one of the team’s top receivers. Known for his incredible catching ability and physical playstyle, Bryant made a significant impact, earning three Pro Bowl selections and being named an All-Pro in 2014.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against cornerback Rasul Douglas #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Dallas Cowboys won 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

His breakout season came in 2014 when he recorded 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping lead the Cowboys to a 12-4 record and the NFC East title. Despite some ups and downs, including injuries and off-field controversies, Bryant remained a fan favorite and a key player for the Cowboys during his tenure.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

