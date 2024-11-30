Former HC Jon Gruden makes something clear about Maxx Crosby after Raiders vs. Chiefs game

Jon Gruden, a well-known former head coach, has successfully transitioned into football analysis in recent months, offering insights on games, players, and coaches. Recently, he dedicated a post to Maxx Crosby following the Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the Raiders’ 19-17 loss to Kansas City Chiefs, Crosby stood out with a dominant performance, recording four quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes and three solo tackles.

Gruden highlighted Crosby’s impact on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“What other pass rushers play 100% of the plays in a game? Maxx Crosby’s all-out effort, production, and stamina are incredible. I hope every young pass rusher pays close attention to it!”

Crosby has played 100% of the defensive snaps in multiple games this season, a testament to his endurance. Despite the Raiders’ poor 2024 record, Crosby has been a defensive standout, notably in their only win against the Ravens, where he logged 65 defensive snaps.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What Is Jon Gruden Doing Now?

Although no longer coaching, Gruden remains active in the football world, partnering with various brands as an analyst. He shares content on YouTube and other platforms, breaking down key games each week, earning a solid following from fans who appreciate his insights.

The Raiders’ Struggling Season

Following their loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders now sit at 2-10, extending their losing streak to eight games. Their only wins this season came against the Ravens in Week 2 and the Browns in Week 4. They are officially the first AFC team eliminated from playoff contention.