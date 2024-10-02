Former NFL MVP issues strong criticism on Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars' slow start to the season

Following a tough start to the season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was none other than a former NFL MVP who commented on the situation

The difficult start to the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to make waves in the NFL. Led by Trevor Lawrence, they remain the only team yet to register a victory in the league, prompting comments from none other than a former MVP about the situation.

The struggles of Doug Pederson’s squad can be attributed to many factors, particularly the underwhelming performance of former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. On this matter, none other than former Atlanta Falcons player Matt Ryan weighed in on the current situation of the franchise’s most important player.

In a segment on CBS Sports following the loss to the Houston Texans, the former MVP made his stance clear: “Outside of all of the other things he is dealing with, the arrows that you take during the week in the media. The football side of it, he has been inaccurate, right,“

“He has been inaccurate between 5 and 20 yards down the field. That is really where your bread is buttered as a quarterback. You have to hit in the intermediate passing game. To me it doesn’t look mechanical. It looks like a confidence issue. He is clearly slumping coach.”, Ryan finally concluded.

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during warm-up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Specifically addressing the loss to the Texans, Ryan emphasized: “You need to be at your best as a quarterback in the fourth quarter. But when you have a guy that is slumping, he also needs some layups. First quarter, second quarter, you need to build some kind of continuity. And at the end of the day, it is on him. He has to look in the mirror and he has to get better.”

Bill Belichick also highlighted the Jaguars’ deficiencies

The poor start for the Jacksonville Jaguars, particularly the underwhelming performance of their QB Trevor Lawrence, has sparked a range of opinions across the NFL. An authoritative voice on the matter is the former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who also pointed out the team’s and QB’s deficiencies.

“…they’re gonna have to be better in every area. Not just the quarterback, but the running game, defensively, situational football. I think the big thing for them is not to lose confidence, and not to feel like things are over because there’s still a long way to go. Four losses is not gonna eliminate anybody from the playoffs, but [they] need to start winning soon.“, Belichick stated.