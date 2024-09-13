Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and his replacement could be a reunion almost produced by destiny.

The Miami Dolphins are facing a terrible crossroad. Tua Tagovailoa suffered the third concussion of his career against the Buffalo Bills and his future in the NFL is absolutely uncertain.

Many medical experts have emphasized that, right now, the best option for Tua is retirement considering his life will be at risk any time he takes the field again with all these precedents.

Although the quarterback’s dream was to lead the Dolphins toward their first Super Bowl in more than four decades, Tagovailoa has to prioritize his health. As a consequence, Stephen Ross and Mike McDaniel have to contemplate a replacement.

Who will replace Tua Tagovailoa?

Ryan Tannehill might be currently the best quarterback available to replace Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins. Just a few days ago, when Jordan Love suffered a knee injury, that name emerged as a possibility until the veteran clarified why he is waiting for another option.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Tannehill hasn’t chosen retirement after his tenure with the Tennessee Titans and is willing to take another chance in the NFL.

“The 36-year-old remains the highest-profile QB not under contract, a free agent since his four-year, $118 million deal with the Titans expired after last season. He has, sources say, been the subject of calls from interested teams over the course of the offseason. Yet nothing has made the veteran leap at an opportunity.”

Other options that would imply a trade are Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Dobbs, Taylor Heinicke or Mason Rudolph. Of course, in the most far fetched idea, some fans want Tom Brady.

Who is Ryan Tannehill?

In the 2012 NFL Draft , Ryan Tannehill was selected by the Dolphins with the No.8 overall pick. He was supposed to be the long awaited heir of Dan Marino, but the prospect of Texas A&M never fulfilled the expectations.

Seven years later, Tannehill signed with the Tennessee Titans and his career was revamped alongside Derrick Henry. In 2021, they were favorites to reach the Super Bowl as the No.1 seed in the AFC but were eliminated by the Bengals.

This year, when the Titans chose Will Levis as their quarterback of the future, Ryan Tannehill became a free agent. Rapoport mentions the veteran believes the right choice could boost his chances for a championship run.

“What would it take for him to leave his family and go play one more season? Essentially, the perfect opportunity. Sources say it would take a playoff contender in need of a quarterback, a team with a strong offensive line and offensive weapons. The money also would have to be right.”

