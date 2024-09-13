Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen sends special message to Tua Tagovailoa after scary concussion

Josh Allen spoke about a new concussion of Tua Tagovailoa during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesJosh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got an impressive 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in the start of Week 2. However, that suddenly became the least important thing after a new concussion suffered by Tua Tagovailoa.

During the third quarter, the Dolphins were in the red zone with a 4th & 4. The quarterback dropped back to pass, but, when he couldn’t find any receiver open, Tua decided to run.

Then, in a shocking scene for the NFL, Tagovailoa lower his head and it impacted directly on Damar Hamlin’s chest. The star suddenly fell to the ground in a strange way with his right hand clenching into a fist. A sign that indicated a loss of consciousness.

Advertisement

How many concussions has Tua Tagovailoa suffered?

Tua Tagovailoa suffered the third concussion of his career. Although in the 2023 season he was healthy, the sequence at Hard Rock Stadium sent immediate flashbacks of 2022.

After the game, Josh Allen expressed his concern and had very special words for his colleague hoping for a full recovery. It all happened during an interview with Cameron Wolfe.

Advertisement
NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

“First and foremost, I just want to say that I hope Tua is doing ok. Praying for him and his family. Understanding what’s happened in the past, just know that I’m praying for him and his family. He is a great football player, but, I’ve been around him outside of the football field and he is an amazing human. I hope everything is alright. Receive all the love you can. Obviously, it’s a tough situation. It sucks. He is a great player. It’s a better sport when he is playing well.”

Josh Allen and Bills lose another star player for 2024 NFL season because of injury

see also

Josh Allen and Bills lose another star player for 2024 NFL season because of injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Kevin Durant surprisingly snubs Warriors' Stephen Curry in a stunning starting five revelation
NBA

Kevin Durant surprisingly snubs Warriors' Stephen Curry in a stunning starting five revelation

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Saints about Dallas Cowboys before Week 2 game
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Saints about Dallas Cowboys before Week 2 game

Pep Guardiola wishes Mauricio Pochettino well in new USMNT role
Soccer

Pep Guardiola wishes Mauricio Pochettino well in new USMNT role

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching status
MLB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching status

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo