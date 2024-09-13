Josh Allen spoke about a new concussion of Tua Tagovailoa during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got an impressive 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in the start of Week 2. However, that suddenly became the least important thing after a new concussion suffered by Tua Tagovailoa.

During the third quarter, the Dolphins were in the red zone with a 4th & 4. The quarterback dropped back to pass, but, when he couldn’t find any receiver open, Tua decided to run.

Then, in a shocking scene for the NFL, Tagovailoa lower his head and it impacted directly on Damar Hamlin’s chest. The star suddenly fell to the ground in a strange way with his right hand clenching into a fist. A sign that indicated a loss of consciousness.

How many concussions has Tua Tagovailoa suffered?

Tua Tagovailoa suffered the third concussion of his career. Although in the 2023 season he was healthy, the sequence at Hard Rock Stadium sent immediate flashbacks of 2022.

After the game, Josh Allen expressed his concern and had very special words for his colleague hoping for a full recovery. It all happened during an interview with Cameron Wolfe.

“First and foremost, I just want to say that I hope Tua is doing ok. Praying for him and his family. Understanding what’s happened in the past, just know that I’m praying for him and his family. He is a great football player, but, I’ve been around him outside of the football field and he is an amazing human. I hope everything is alright. Receive all the love you can. Obviously, it’s a tough situation. It sucks. He is a great player. It’s a better sport when he is playing well.”

