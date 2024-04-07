New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. However, his reputation as a person hasn't always been as positive.

No one can deny that Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented — if not the most talented — quarterbacks in National Football League history. His ability to hit receivers in stride, take care of the football, and overall arm talent are off the charts.

Nonetheless, as much praise as the New York Jets star has gotten for his game on the field, his reputation off of it isn’t as good. He’s been considered high-maintenance and has had several power struggles with his employers, not to mention some accusations about being bad for the locker room.

Even so, and despite his unapologetic persona, former Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes he’s not portrayed as he truly is. In fact, he’s actually a very good teammate.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Gets Real On Aaron Rodgers

“Man, he’s one of the greatest you’ll ever find,” Valdes-Scantling told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that’s something that people really don’t understand, because people get this perception of him that he’s this diva or all about himself. That’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

The former Packers star continued to gush about the future Hall of Famer, stating that he wasn’t only a great teammate but also a good friend and someone who taught him a lot about life:

“Aaron has taught me so much on and off the field,” Valdes-Scantling continued. “He’s a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, not just football. The things that he’s gone through over the years, he shares that and kind of just lets you know, like, ‘Hey, I’m human too.’ Just for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate, I’m forever indebted to him.”

At the end of the day, Rodgers’ reputation won’t tarnish what he’s accomplished on the football field. Also, the fans will never get a true portrayal of how a professional athlete is or handles himself behind closed doors.