Trending topics:
NFL

Why is Christian McCaffrey not playing for the 49ers against the Jets in Week 1?

Christian McCaffrey is probably the best offensive weapon that the San Francisco 49ers have, but he won't be able to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesChristian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Christian McCaffrey has been a crucial player for the San Francisco 49ers. However, the star running back won’t be able to make his debut in the 2024 NFL season during Week 1 against the New York Jets.

In 2022, the 49ers made a significant trade with the Carolina Panthers to acquire McCaffrey. Since then, he’s been a standout, accumulating 3,231 scrimmage yards and 31 touchdowns in just a year and a half.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued McCaffrey throughout his career. This offseason, he faced yet another setback and wasn’t able to fully recover in time for the season opener.

Advertisement

Why is Christian McCaffrey missing the game against the Jets?

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out Christian McCaffrey for Week 1 against the Jets due to a lingering calf injury. It’s a significant loss for the NFC West team as they face a tough challenge against the Jets.

NFL: 49ers receive the worst news about RB Christian MccCaffrey

see also

NFL: 49ers receive the worst news about RB Christian MccCaffrey

This calf issue is the same injury McCaffrey dealt with nine months ago. Fortunately, the 49ers are optimistic that he will return for their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

Who will replace Christian McCaffrey in the game against the Jets?

This injury creates major challenges for the 49ers. Elijah Mitchell, placed on IR during the offseason, will miss the entire 2024 campaign, leaving limited options for the team to replace McCaffrey.

Not Christian McCaffrey: NFL legend names who will be the best RB in 2024

see also

Not Christian McCaffrey: NFL legend names who will be the best RB in 2024

Jordan Mason, currently RB2 on the depth chart, will likely step into the starting role. Behind him is rookie Isaac Guerendo, a fourth-round pick this year, who now faces increased workload.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Hall of Famer weighs in Anthony Edwards' comments about Michael Jordan's generation
NBA

NBA News: Hall of Famer weighs in Anthony Edwards' comments about Michael Jordan's generation

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NBA News: Hall of Famer picks LeBron James over Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant
NBA

NBA News: Hall of Famer picks LeBron James over Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs joins Deshaun Watson’s Browns
NFL

NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs joins Deshaun Watson’s Browns

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo