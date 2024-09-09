Christian McCaffrey is probably the best offensive weapon that the San Francisco 49ers have, but he won't be able to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Christian McCaffrey has been a crucial player for the San Francisco 49ers. However, the star running back won’t be able to make his debut in the 2024 NFL season during Week 1 against the New York Jets.

In 2022, the 49ers made a significant trade with the Carolina Panthers to acquire McCaffrey. Since then, he’s been a standout, accumulating 3,231 scrimmage yards and 31 touchdowns in just a year and a half.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued McCaffrey throughout his career. This offseason, he faced yet another setback and wasn’t able to fully recover in time for the season opener.

Why is Christian McCaffrey missing the game against the Jets?

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out Christian McCaffrey for Week 1 against the Jets due to a lingering calf injury. It’s a significant loss for the NFC West team as they face a tough challenge against the Jets.

This calf issue is the same injury McCaffrey dealt with nine months ago. Fortunately, the 49ers are optimistic that he will return for their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Who will replace Christian McCaffrey in the game against the Jets?

This injury creates major challenges for the 49ers. Elijah Mitchell, placed on IR during the offseason, will miss the entire 2024 campaign, leaving limited options for the team to replace McCaffrey.

Jordan Mason, currently RB2 on the depth chart, will likely step into the starting role. Behind him is rookie Isaac Guerendo, a fourth-round pick this year, who now faces increased workload.

