Former Super Bowl champion makes U-turn on Drake Maye after win over Bucs

The New England Patriots went to Tampa Bay and left Raymond James Stadium with another big win. The Pats beat the Buccaneers 28-23 behind another solid performance from second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

The former North Carolina playmaker went 16 of 31 for 270 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. Additionally, he rushed the ball seven times for 13 yards. Maye had big help from running back TreVeyon Henderson, who carried the ball 14 times for 147 yards and two scores.

New England’s game-winning streak extended to seven games, and Maye continues to make noise around the league.

Former NFL player lauds Drake Maye after big game against Buccaneers

During Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Football,” former NFL tight end Isaiah Stanback gave Maye his flowers, admitting he had doubts about the Patriots star until he turned the season around.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

“I wanna talk about Drake Maye. I was not a believer, I’ll sit here and I’ll own it,” Stanback said. “I have become a believer and I have no choice but to be a believer, because of the consistency that Drake Maye has exuded in this offense with Josh McDaniel. This kid, he is absolutely lights out. This is kid isn’t putting his team in bad situations. On the year, 71% completion, 19 touchdowns, only five interceptions. He is getting the ball to everybody.”

Maye will face a seemingly easy opponent, the New York Jets, in Week 11. He will have a big chance to extend the Patriots’ good moment and confirm that he is one of the best players in the league this season.