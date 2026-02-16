Patriots star gets real on Mike Vrabel’s impact on his growth as a player

The New England Patriots might have lost the Super Bowl but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t find any silver linings. In fact, one of the best players on the roster revealed that head coach Mike Vrabel is helping him grow in incredible ways.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was chosen to be one of the Patriots’ game captains for Super Bowl LX. He later revealed that it’s Vrabel who has been helping him become more of a leader for the team. That might be one of the reasons Vrabel had this team in the Super Bowl and won Coach of the Year.

Speaking to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Gonzalez said, “Been trying to find my voice, my leadership. Everyone knows I’m not much of a gather the team up and give them a speech [type of leader]. Vrabes has been helping me with that, talking with me about it. Trying to grow.”

Gonzalez is also a leader by example

While some players are incredible on the field, but might be a bit out-of-the-box as teammates. Others are incredible people’s persons, but on the field, they’re not as impactful. Gonzalez is now evolving into being the best of both worlds. A stud on the field, and a leader in the locker room.

Gonzalez earned Pro Bowl honors in 2025 and was a second-team All Pro last year. In just three years of career, Gonzalez has only three interceptions, but has 24 defended passes, 145 total tackles, and has allowed just 56.9% of completion in passes directed his way. When quarterbacks target him, they just have a 77.3 rating. Gonzalez is as great as a cornerback can be in the NFL.

The Patriots are used to top-tier cornerbacks

During the first part of the Patriots’ dynasty, Ty Law was locking out every top-tier wideout in the NFL. In 2004, he departed, but the Patriots had Asante Samuel already on the roster. From 2003 to 2007, he was iconic for the Patriots. A few years passed, but then they had all-time great Darrelle Revis for a year and won Super Bowl XLIX.

A few years passed, and then they had “Mr. INT” in J.C. Jackson and Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Hence, the Patriots have a very good sense of what to look for in cornerbacks and Gonzalez is the last proof of it.