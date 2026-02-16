Mike Vrabel sends clear message to Drake Maye, Patriots ahead of next NFL season

The last NFL season saw the New England Patriots emerge as one of the league’s most prominent teams, ultimately falling in the Super Bowl to the Seahawks. While Drake Maye’s squad fell short of capping off a remarkable year with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Mike Vrabel knows there are still adjustments to be made to get them over the top.

“I like the foundation of it, and we’ll try to improve on it,” the latest Coach of the Year said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. Prior to Vrabel’s arrival, the Pats posted back-to-back 4–13 records, but in his most recent campaign, the script flipped entirely: 14 wins and just three losses.

While the level the team displayed throughout the regular season — and even into the postseason — was far superior to some of its rivals, the head coach knows several changes are coming from here on out in order to improve the results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’ll be some difficult decisions that we’ll have to make, and we’ll try to do them with the team’s best interest in mind. As always, that’ll never change,” the former Titans coach also added.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Preparing for what’s next

Building a competitive roster to best support Drake Maye has become imperative for this team, with the offensive line perhaps standing out as its Achilles’ heel. Vrabel understands the business of the NFL well, which is why he knows exactly how to approach this new process.

Advertisement

see also Patriots hold on to key coach who was crucial for Drake Maye’s improvement in 2025

“As I was taught, we talk about the business of the NFL, we’re looking for the better, younger, cheaper player every day, and the players that we have are trying to not let that happen,” Vrabel said. “And that’s the dynamic. That’s the business of the National Football League.”

Advertisement

Even in moments when the franchise must recover from the recent defeat in Santa Clara, the Patriots’ front office and coaching staff have no intention of resting and are already thinking about building the future team in Foxborough.

SurveyWhich position do you think the Patriots should reinforce this offseason? Which position do you think the Patriots should reinforce this offseason? already voted 0 people

Advertisement