Former Super Bowl champion with Seahawks issues strong statement on Sam Darnold following victory over Rams

If there’s one name in the NFL today that is synonymous with resilience, it’s Sam Darnold. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has consistently bounced back from the highs and lows of his career, and now, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home, he will have the chance to play in his first Super Bowl.

When we talk about the SB and the Seahawks, we can’t overlook the name Russell Wilson. The veteran Giants quarterback knows what it’s like to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and he couldn’t hide his excitement after his former team’s victory, specifically praising Darnold’s performance.

“Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro. Hope you win it! Go Hawks,” Wilson posted on his official X account.

In just a few days, we will finally know whether Darnold can join Wilson on the podium of quarterbacks who have won a championship with the Seahawks, or if he will have to wait a little longer for that honor.

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Darnold’s resilience

Despite a turbulent career path with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, Sam Darnold has completed a remarkable transformation into a franchise leader. After revitalizing his image with a breakout season for the Vikings last year, he joined the Seattle Seahawks, where he has finally found stability.

His journey through five different organizations proves that perseverance can overcome early setbacks, evolving from a struggling high draft pick into a veteran winner.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks

The only one from the 2018 Class

Despite being drafted alongside highly decorated prospects like Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and elite stars like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold has carved out a unique legacy as the first quarterback from the 2018 class to reach a Super Bowl.

While Mayfield was the top overall pick and players like Josh Rosen entered the league with immense collegiate hype, it is Darnold who has outlasted the initial expectations of his peers. His path to the championship game with the Seahawks marks a historic milestone for a draft class once defined by its superstar potential.