Which celebrities support the Seahawks or the Patriots? Famous fans revealed

As Super Bowl LX approaches, the rivalry reaches beyond helmets and playbooks, drawing in familiar faces from music, film and television whose long-standing loyalties add another layer of drama to the night.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Chris Pratt at a Seattle Seahawks game.
Chris Pratt at a Seattle Seahawks game.

As the Seahawks and Patriots prepare to face off in Super Bowl LX, Hollywood’s allegiances have become part of the week’s buzz. From A-list actors to chart-topping musicians, some familiar faces have publicly tied themselves to one side or the other in the run-up to tonight’s showdown.

On one sideline, New England’s proud supporters include long-time fans and cultural icons who have worn Patriots colors through playoff runs and championship dreams. Their presence at events and social media posts have added an extra layer of personality.

Meanwhile, voices cheering for the Seahawks span film stars, comedians and musicians whose ties to Seattle run deep, whether through childhood loyalty or spirited public moments. In a game that transcends sport, these celebrity allegiances have helped turn SB week into a cultural collision.

Seattle Seahawks’ famous supporters

The Pacific Northwest’s favorite NFL team has drawn support from a lively mix of stars who wear their fandom openly. Actor Chris Pratt, a native of nearby Washington, has been a lifelong Seahawks fan and will even introduce the team at Sunday’s game.

Chris Pratt and Macklemore (Source: @prattprattpratt and @macklemore)

Chris Pratt and Macklemore (Source: @prattprattpratt and @macklemore)

Comedian Will Ferrell has shown his colors over the years, famously crashing a team Zoom meeting and attending games with infectious enthusiasm. Music also echoes through Seahawks fandom: Macklemore embraces the team as a cultural fixture of Seattle life, while Sir Mix-a-Lot has represented the city’s sports scene for years.

Singer-songwriter Dave Matthews has even helped raise the iconic “12th Man” flag atop the Space Needle, a symbolic moment for fans across the region. Other notable supporters include LeBron James, Chrissy Teigen, Joel McHale, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rainn Wilson, Brandi Carlile and Robert Irwin, each adding their voice to the Seahawks’ star-studded backing.

New England Patriots’ celebrity lineup

On the Patriots’ side, New England’s deep cultural ties to sports have attracted a strong roster of famous fans. Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi will play a visible role in the game’s prelude, introducing the Patriots before kickoff.

Fellow Massachusetts native Mark Wahlberg has been a vocal supporter for years, often spotted celebrating the team’s successes. Actors like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and John Krasinski are part of Boston’s Hollywood contingent, each linking their roots to the Patriots’ identity in interviews and appearances.

Cardi B and Mark Wahlberg (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images — Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Cardi B and Mark Wahlberg (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images — Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Media personality Maria Menounos adds her support alongside Al Roker, while chart-topping rapper Cardi B brings her own spotlight to the Patriots fold through her personal connection to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Elton John and Steven Tyler are also among the notable names associated with New England’s gridiron passion, further underscoring how fandom here intersects with entertainment and lifestyle.

Whether cheering from stadium seats, social media or star-studded events leading up to the game, these celebrity fans help turn Super Bowl LX into a cultural moment where pop culture and sports fandom collide.

