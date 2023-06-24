According to a recent lawsuit, there is a retired Super Bowl champion that is facing a serious financial accusation. The accusation does not involve any violent incidents or similar matters this time, but involves a massive debt in back taxes that reaches 15.33 million dollars.

The player that is being sued is Bill Romanowski. The former linebacker had plenty of controversies on and off the field, but there is no denying his career has been prolific regarding team success considering he won two titles with the San Francisco 49ers and two more with the Denver Broncos.

Romanowski played 16 seasons in the NFL from 1988 to 2003, earning two Pro Bowl selections with the Broncos. His career had its share of accolades. However, it has already been stained for different types of scandals.

Why is Bill Romanowski being sued for $15.33M?

This new problem refers to a tax evasion that dates back. Romanowski and his wife Julie are facing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging that they owe over $15.33 million dollars in unpaid taxes.

The lawsuit claims that the couple failed to pay income taxes from 1998 to 2007. The Romanowskis founded Nurtition53 in 2006, but they allegedly used to cover personal expenses, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

“By using N53 to pay their personal living expenses and those of their adult children, the Romanowskis have improperly used N53 to thwart the IRS’s collection of the individual income tax assessments at issue in this case,” the DOJ claims in its lawsuit.