Antonio Brown and Tom Brady used to be good friends and even won a Super Bowl together while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, those glory days are long over.

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Meanwhile, in the 2021 season, Antonio Brown finished his NFL career after running off the field into the locker room during a game against the New York Jets. He still blames the Buccaneers and Brady for that.

Antonio Brown explodes against Tom Brady and Buccaneers

During a special appearance in Tyreek Hill’s podcast, “It Needed to be Said”, Antonio Brown blamed, again, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his unfortunate end as he wasn’t physically ready to play against the Jets.

“We were about to play the Jets and i said the coach that if we were going to win the Super Bowl, I think I needed to take the last two weeks. To recover and to given them my best.”

However, Brady asked to him to push. “Tom called me like: ‘Yo, this week man, the Jets man. They sweet man, I’m gonna hit you with like 10 to 12 (passes).’ So, he gonna gas me up so you know me, that’s all I need to hear like yo you gonna throw me the ball. This is like me saying like I got a new crib like you know me. You know what I’m saying.”

The problem was that Brown didn’t get the number of passes he expected from Tom Brady. “During the game (Jets), I’m hurting myself more. They’re not trying to put me in a good position. You don’t want to throw me the ball and you making me like I’m crazy, so, I was like, I’m crazy, I’m out of here.”

So, Antonio Brown left the field and then had a big altercation with head coach Bruce Arians. That incident cost him any future chance of playing in the NFL. In the podcast, the former wide receiver even claimed that Tom Brady thinks he is a narcissist.

“So now I meet with Tom Brady and he’ll be like giving me talks like he thinks I’m like a narcissist. I’m like: What bro? I already been here low volume. I’m here to get these guys inspired. I’m the spark and you’re not seeing me for who I am. I’m the guy with the lowest salary. What are you talking about?”