The game has been shifting to a pass-first approach in the last couple of years. It has always been about the quarterbacks, but the running backs usually had meaningful roles in the offenses. However, that hasn’t transferred to the contracts.

There shouldn’t be big names available in free agency at this point of the offseason, but stars such as Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott remain unsigned. Other playmakers like Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs haven’t been able to sign long-term deals despite being anchors of their teams.

Despite now being removed from his prime, Melvin Gordon is a veteran that can still contribute in a backup role. However, he hasn’t found a team yet following a bad year with the underperforming Denver Broncos.

Melvin Gordon says being a running back “sucks”

With the cap space growing every year, the salaries also increase. The quarterbacks have had unbelievable rises in their contracts and that happened with other positions too. For example, wide receiver. But there is one position that went the other way.

Another case of an underappreciated player is Austin Ekeler, who couldn’t get an extension even though he is the best offensive weapon of the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s why Gordon made a huge statement about being a running back in the present.

“It’s just so tough for running backs right now, man. You have a lot of running backs that’s out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks”, Gordon said in an interview with Jim Rome on CBS Sports Radio.