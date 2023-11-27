The Carolina Panthers announced that they have fired head coach Frank Reich after a season start with a record of 1-10 in the NFL. The team owner, David Tepper, confirmed the news through an official statement.

“I met with coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

After the move, Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be the interim coach and Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties.

The franchise had high hopes after drafting Bryce Young with the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but, the quarterbacks’s development has been terrible during his rookie season. The Panthers’ front office believes an immediate change was needed.

Frank Reich has been fired by the Panthers

Frank Reich became the head coach of the Carolina Panthers on January 26, 2023, after a very solid tenure with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-2022). He was supposed to be the mentor of Bryce Young as a great offensive mind.

However, according to many reports, Reich wasn’t convinced Young was the best option for the No.1 overall pick considering there were other names such as CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

In the end, Tepper wanted Bryce Young and the rest is history. The Panthers now have fired head coaches in back-to-back seasons: Matt Rhule and Frank Reich. A franchise in turmoil.

Who will replace Frank Reich as head coach of the Carolina Panthers?

At least for the rest of the 2023 season, Chris Tabor will be the head coach. Nevertheless, a big name should arrive to Carolina if they want to develop an amazing talent such as Bryce Young.

The pressure is on considering CJ Stroud have been super with the Houston Texans and, before his injury, Anthony Richardson looked like a franchise quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s a very surprising move as Frank Reich’s stint with the Panters is the shortest in more than five decades. Pete McCulley only lasted nine games with the San Francisco 49ers in 1978.