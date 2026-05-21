Brock Purdy encourages 49ers to believe a Super Bowl push is possible

The San Francisco 49ers have been close to the Super Bowl in recent years, but haven't been able to accomplish the goal. However, quarterback Brock Purdy still thinks the window is open.

Since Kyle Shanahan arrived as the San Francisco 49ers head coach in 2017, they’ve gone to four Conference Finals and two Super Bowls. But, the Lombardi trophy has eluded the franchise. For quarterback Brock Purdy, the window is still open despite doubts on the team.

Speaking to NBCSports Bay Area, Purdy said, “Obviously, we have what it takes to go all the way and win it, that’s when we’re at full strength and good to go. But even though we are at full strength and full health, that’s not guaranteed. That’s the cool thing about the guys we have in the locker room and organization: No one just sits there and says, ‘Oh, look at our roster and how beautiful it looks.’”

The 49ers have dealt with injury-plagued after injury-plagued season. Hence, the expectations around them have dimmed. But for Purdy, the team is still there, knocking on the door of a Super Bowl victory.

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The 49ers have brought key pieces to win it all

The 49ers feel like they are just a few pieces away, so while they didn’t bring a lot of names, they did bring impact players to fill the holes on the roster. For instance, Jauan Jennings left the team and Brandon Aiyuk might do the same, but they brought in a massive upgrade in WR Mike Evans, and a veteran presence in Christian Kirk.

Scary: New 49ers WR Mike Evans looks JACKED training nonstop getting ready for next season.



Evans is clearly in the best shape of his life.



San Francisco finally has its WR1 👀 pic.twitter.com/sZhJNbKa5F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2026

The 49ers also traded for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Free agency saw them sign defensive end Cam Sample, and cornerback Jack Jones. Those names will bolster the defense and give depth to the squad.

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Brock Purdy and Mike Evans could be a problem

While some people are still not fond of giving Brock Purdy a good rating, numbers speak for themselves. Purdy is a winner, and while not an elite quarterback, he is excellent. Now he has a Super Bowl winner and future Hall of Famer in Mike Evans, and things could propel to the sky.

Evans is a certified threat, especially in the red zone. Purdy is very accurate. And, to make it better, defenses will still have to deal or worry about players like tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and a certain Kyle Shanahan calling the plays.