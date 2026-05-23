NY Giants appear as an underrated landing spot for WR Brandon Aiyuk amid Odell Beckham Jr rumors

Brandon Aiyuk is still looking for a way out of the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Giants could be the one place where he can thrive.

The New York Giants have been flirting with the idea of reuniting with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, new reports could indicate that they might actually be an underrated, but exciting spot for much-maligned San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who is desperate to leave the Bay area.

Bleacher Report marked the Giants as a very good, under the radar landing spot for Aiyuk, who back in the day was poised to become a top-tier wideout in this league. While the Giants brought in Darnell Mooney, the need for another high-upside receiver is still there.

WR1 Malik Nabers is recovering from knee surgery. As the piece on Aiyuk said, “It’s not like Aiyuk would cost a lot in terms of draft capital. His arrival would alleviate some of the pressure on Nabers to rush back onto the field. And once he is back, a Nabers/Aiyuk duo could blossom into one of the better one-two punches at the wide receiver position in the NFL.“

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Aiyuk to the NY Giants could discard Odell Beckham Jr.

One thing that has to be clear is that only one can arrive. It’s either Aiyuk on a buy-low trade with the 49ers, or Odell Beckham Jr. Hence, the Giants have a decision to make. Either they go for the upside-yet-unknown move for Aiyuk, or they go the nostalgic route for OBJ.

Brandon Aiyuk vs Odell Beckham Jr (Image created with AI)

Both players haven’t played in the NFL for nearly two years, which means both are cheap but risky moves. In the end, the Giants can take the risk and hope for the best, as long as they keep it low-cost.

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The Giants are key pieces away from real success

When you look at what the New York Giants have done this offseason, it’s not out of the realm of imagination that if they remain healthy and add a few pieces, the team could really make some noise in the NFC for years to come.

Hence, every single move they do has to be with surgical precision. One mistake could put the Giants in the very situation they want to escape from. On the contrary, one home run and the team could accelerate their path towards success.