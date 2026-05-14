NY Giants receive update on WR Malik Nabers after unexpected injury setback

Malik Nabers' recovery has suddenly become one of the Giants' biggest concerns after the star receiver required a second knee procedure.

The New York Giants are facing growing concern surrounding Malik Nabers after an unexpected setback in the star receiver’s recovery process. However, according to Jordan Raanan, Nabers is still expected to be ready for the 2026 season.

“Reported back in February that Malik Nabers had a full meniscus repair in addition to the ACL. It’s not an easy recovery and he needed a second procedure, as Dan Duggan said. The Giants are still hopeful he can return Week 1, per source. Still some four months until the opener.”

The update has immediately sparked new rumors and uncertainty regarding Nabers’ availability for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Although the Giants remain optimistic about his recovery timeline, the second surgery confirmed in a previous report by Dan Duggan clearly adds another layer of concern to a situation that already required careful management.

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Malik Nabers’ absence would be massive blow for Giants offense

The Giants did spend much of the offseason preparing additional depth at wide receiver. During free agency, they added names like Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, while the front office also selected Malachi Fields during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Those moves now look even more important considering the uncertainty surrounding Nabers. Still, replacing the impact of the young WR would be nearly impossible for New York’s offense.

Nabers was expected to become the centerpiece of the offense and one of the primary weapons for quarterback Jaxson Dart during his second NFL season. Losing him, even temporarily, would represent a devastating and unexpected setback for an offense already entering a critical transition period.

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For now, the Giants continue hoping Nabers can return in time for Week 1. But after the latest medical update, it is clear they will take an extremely cautious approach with one of the franchise’s most important players.