Who and when are Spurs playing next in 2026 NBA Playoffs after eliminating Timberwolves?

The San Antonio Spurs did the heavy lifting by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves; now a special matchup awaits them in the next stage, where they will have to maintain their momentum and not slow down.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially advanced to the next stage of the 2026 NBA playoffs after an impressive series victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Victor Wembanyama and his squad showed incredible poise down the stretch to eliminate their division rivals, putting the rest of the league on notice that this young roster is fully prepared to compete.

By securing this critical series win, the team is now moving forward to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the highly anticipated Western Conference finals. This next round of the NBA playoffs will present an entirely new challenge for the Spurs, as they will have to start the series on the road at the Paycom Center.

The matchup features an exciting clash of styles, as the home-court advantage belongs to the top-seeded Thunder, who cruised through their own opening-round series with dominant performances against Lakers and Rockets. Starting the conference finals away from home means San Antonio must find a way to steal a victory in Oklahoma City to wrestling control of the series.

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History of Spurs and Thunder in the playoffs

This upcoming series adds another exciting chapter to a deeply rooted postseason rivalry that dates back to when the franchise was still located in Seattle. The San Antonio Spurs actually lead the all-time playoff series head-to-head with a 19-15 record over the Thunder organization, a historical edge that brings plenty of intrigue and psychological advantage to this latest modern-day chapter.

Julian Champagnie finds Victor Wembanyama for the easy dunk (with a replay), putting the Spurs up 30 points with almost 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Wolves timeout. pic.twitter.com/I3ilSZs0RK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 16, 2026

While the historical numbers favor the postseason tradition of the Spurs, many analysts believe the reigning champion Thunder hold the best overall chances of advancing to the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City boasts a deeply experienced core that understands the exact physical toll of a deep playoff run.

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The series will likely come down to how well the supporting cast can handle the intense pressure of a secondary playoff round. If San Antonio can maintain their hot perimeter shooting and defensive intensity on the road, they have a genuine chance to rewrite the historical script and cause a major upset.