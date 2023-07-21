The Giants hired Brian Daboll for the 2022 season after years of poor performance. They were expected to improve with time, but instead, they were competitive right away finishing with a 9-7-1 record.

New York not only secured a playoff berth with that winning record. They were also able to win a road playoff game in the wild card round against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the offseason was a moment for big decisions.

Daniel Jones received a massive extension following his best season as the starting quarterback, but he may not have his favorite weapon on the field. Running back Saquon Barkley isn’t a sure thing to play due to his contract dispute, so the wide receivers could have an even bigger obligation now in the offense.

Giants agree to a deal with Cole Beasley

Jones had a breakout season mostly because of the system. He could succeed mainly with his impressive ability to run the ball, but the passing game isn’t sharp enough. Something that may explain his limitations is that he never truly had a great wide receiver core.

Despite the team not adding an elite player, it should help. New York reached an agreement with Cole Beasley, as reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The former Dallas Cowboy played for Daboll at the Buffalo Bills, so he could be a valuable addition. Beasley is entering his 12th year in the league, thus providing experience to a very young part of the roster.